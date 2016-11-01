Rashford relishing Fenerbahce test

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford is eagerly anticipating Thursday's Europa League game away against Fenerbahce.

Rashford's only official overseas game with United was their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in Rotterdam back in September and he is relishing the chance to experience a different - potentially hostile - atmosphere a second time.

"I really look forward to games like this because they are an experience," Rashford told the club's official website.

"It is completely different to what you get over here.

"From what I have heard, it is a difficult place to play. As players we need to embrace that, but also be professional and make sure we are fully concentrated on the game in order to get the three points.

"It is important to savour the atmosphere as who knows when you will get that experience again."

United sit second in Group A with six points from three games, level on points with leaders Feyenoord and two points clear of third-placed Fenerbahce.