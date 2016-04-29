Rashford reminds me of Van Basten - Merson

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been compared to Dutch football icon Marco van Basten due to his movement and finishing ability.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Rashford's recent FA Cup goal against West Ham United was particularly reminiscent of Van Basten.

Rashford has scored seven goals in 14 United appearances, keeping his place in the side despite the return to fitness of club captain Wayne Rooney and earning comparisons to Patrick Kluivert from manager Louis van Gaal.

"I think Rashford's going to be a very, very special player," Merson said during an after-dinner speech.

"His goal the other day, his movement was... seriously I haven't seen movement like that for a long time. It reminded me of Van Basten if I'm honest.

"Seriously, his movement and for a kid that age to know what he was doing [is impressive]."

Merson believes Rashford is a "great talent", highlighting his most recent strike against Aston Villa as an example of his excellent movement in front of goal.

"He's going to have bad games. Of course he is. He's a young lad playing for a massive football club. I see enough just in that goal," said Merson.

"That goal was better than the West Ham goal because of his movement. It was just phenomenal. I think he's a great talent."