Reading v Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Reading v Bournemouth live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 29 January, 8pm GMT

Championship promotion hopefuls Reading and Bournemouth will lock horns in this week’s Friday night fixture.

These two teams go into this game in contrasting form. Reading have enjoyed a revival of late, going five matches unbeaten to climb back into the play-off places. Back-to-back clean sheets have been particularly welcome given that Veljko Paunovic’s side have been undone by a leaky defence at times this term; indeed, no team in the top eight has conceded more goals than the Royals.

On the flip side, Reading are one of the most prolific teams in the division, having outscored Norwich and Swansea - the current occupiers of the automatic promotion spots - so far. They drew a blank against Preston in midweek but will hope to rediscover their scoring touch back on home soil.

Unlike their upcoming opponents, Bournemouth are going through a sticky patch with just one win in their last six league games. They were victorious in the FA Cup last time out, though, beating Crawley 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium to advance to the fifth round, with Jack Wilshere netting the opener. Jason Tindall will hope his team can carry that positivity into Friday’s clash, with Bournemouth in need of a pick-me-up as they look to reassert their promotion credentials.

Reading will have to make do without George Puscas, Liam Moore and Felipe Araruna. Alfa Semedo and Michael Olise could be recalled after being left out of the starting XI against Preston, but the Royals are unlikely to make too many changes.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of Dan Gosling, but Jefferson Lerma is available again after serving a one-game ban. The Colombian will hope to be restored to the midfield, but Wilshere’s performance on Tuesday gives Tindall a decision to make. Dominic Solanke is likely to start ahead of Josh King up top.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

