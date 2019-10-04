Fresh talks are expected as Real Madrid reignite interest in Tottenham star

Christian Eriksen publicly stated he wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur last summer and Real Madrid were his preferred destination. However, Zinedine Zidane went cold on the deal and Eriksen was left to honour his contract at the North London club.

As he is in the final year of his contract, come January, Eriksenwill be able to negotiate freely with any club who wishes to take him on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the Daily Star, Real Madrid are once again keen on the Dane and have scheduled talks with his agent in the coming weeks.

Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino has claimed Eriksen was happy to stay at the club, but that hasn't stopped his representatives working on an exit route.

The 27-year-old has only started four of Spurs' Premier League games this season and has had his share of contreversey in recent days.

It was claimed that there was an altercation between Eriksen and his teammate Jan Vertonghen - one that left the latter with a black eye.

However, Eriksen has publicly denied the rumour and all but ended the media frenzy.

Real Madrid's renewed interest is reportedly down to their uninspiring form of late, and the need for more creativity from midfield.

The approach for Eriksen is also believed to not depend on Zidane this time around, as the board look to take transfer matters into their own hands.

Uncertainty looms over Zidane's future as manager, and Eriksen's current coach Pochettino has even been linked to the Madrid hotseat.

Eriksen has registered just one goal and one assist so far this season.

