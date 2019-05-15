Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to get Paul Pogba – and now they’re serious

The report says that Zinedine Zidane is so keen to land the 26-year-old that he will sanction the sale of first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas to help fund Los Blancos’ big move.

Madrid are said to have made official contact, and now representatives from all sides are working on a way to get a deal – which could reach £150m – over the line in good time this summer.

Both Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are planning major squad overhauls in 2019/20 after dismal campaigns: Madrid after falling well short in both La Liga and Europe, and Manchester United following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

It is believed that Solskjaer wanted to keep Pogba, but that the player’s desire to leave has made such an intention difficult to fulfil while the Frenchman has such significant dressing room influence at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola was handed a three-month suspension by FIFA last week – although no reasons were specified in the decision – and is due to return to action the day after the Premier League transfer window closes.

The Independent report that Pogba wishes to become the highest-paid player in the world, however, which could scupper a move if Madrid are unwilling to hand him wages in the region of £500k per week.

