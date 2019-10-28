Real Madrid plan to reintegrate loanees in order to help fund Kylian Mbappe transfer - report

Real Madrid are quietly keeping tabs on their players out on loan as they size them up for returns to the Spanish capital.

It's thought that club coaches believe Sergio Reguilón, Martin Odegaard, Achraf Hakimi, Takefusa Kubo and Dani Ceballos are all performing well enough to warrant playing for Madrid next season.

Ceballos has reportedly been looking to make his Arsenal loan move a permanent one. However, the Spaniard has also said he still wants to succeed at Real Madrid.

Odegaard is putting in impressive performances for Real Sociedad, asserting himself as a clinical, attacking playmaker. The Norwegian has scored two goals and assisted a further three in La Liga so far this season.

Achraf Hakimi has also been making waves in Germany for Borussia Dortmund. The Moroccan-Spanish right-back has held down the position in the first-team and the Bundesliga club will be reluctant to see him leave in 2020 when his two-year loan ends.

According to AS, the reintegration of these loanees at the Bernabeu could help Madrid put aside money for the big-money transfer of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is Los Blancos number one transfer target and the club's directors are determined to win the race for the striker.

Florentino Perez knows that in order to do so, Real Madrid must be willing to pay an enormous fee – even by their own standards.

In order to help relieve the financial pressure, the club's strategy will shift somewhat to using loans to help train their stars of the future.

This means they'll have more money to sign fewer, but more talented Galacticos each summer.

Madrid see this as a necessary shift in order to help compete against the riches of the likes of PSG and Manchester City.

NOW TRY...

FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #20: How Barcelona and Real Madrid can rule Europe again

6 of football's best managerial rivalries ever: Battle of the Buffet, TV debates and El Clasico