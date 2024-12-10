Real Madrid make transfer decision on £50m star, amid Premier League interest

Real Madrid have decided what they're planning to do in the January transfer window, as they look to improve in the second half of the season.

Though they're currently second in La Liga behind Barcelona, Real Madrid are at risk of failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League altogether, with Los Blancos sat 24th before the sixth matchday kicks off.

An extra two games are therefore likely in February, meaning Real Madrid will need as many players as possible fit and firing in their squad. As a result, they've made a crucial transfer decision ahead of the January window.

Real Madrid unwilling to let Endrick leave

Endrick won't depart Real on loan this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having played just 149 minutes overall for Real Madrid so far this season, speculation started over the future of Endrick at the Bernabeu. The young Brazilian only arrived from Palmeiras in the summer, but cost £50m and has seen game time limited.

Premier League sides were reportedly interested in taking him on loan for the remainder of the season as part of a mutual agreement in which he would get more regular minutes while also providing a key impact on whoever signed him.

Endrick has still managed two goals in just 149 minutes of action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has downplayed any claims that Endrick will leave in January, however, while also highlighting the future of Arda Guler, too.

"Endrick stays here, as does Guler," Ancelotti said in his pre-Atalanta press conference. "They may need more minutes, but I have no prejudices towards anyone. I only try to put the best team out in each game, whether they are 18 or 40 years old. Sometimes this can be with Endrick, with Guler or without them.

"You have to be patient with young people, yes. They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things. I have no prejudices with young people: in my career I have played people who are 17 or 18 years old, if I thought they were ideal to play the games."

Despite his limited involvement, Endrick has still managed to score twice and assist another goal this season. Still only 18, he's still got plenty of time to develop and learn from Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes complete sense why Real Madrid would want to keep hold of the youngster, especially when he might play more regularly as the season goes on.