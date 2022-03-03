Real Madrid report: Erling Haaland agrees to join Los Blancos in the summer
Real Madrid are set to add Kylian Mbappe to their squad – and have apparently secured Erling Haaland, too
Real Madrid will sign Erling Haaland this summer.
That's the shock new report coming from Diario AS, who say that the Norwegian – who has scored 80 goals in 79 Borussia Dortmund matches – is set for a move to the Spanish capital along with Kylian Mbappe.
Real have long been expected to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract – but this new development suggests that they have the money for both him and Haaland. Haaland reportedly has a low release clause that kicks in this summer – and Los Blancos will be able to afford both.
With Haaland moving sponsor to Adidas, he will likely be a big coup for Real's marketability, too. The 13-time Champions League winners have their kits manufactured by the German giants.
Still, the transfer might give manager Carlo Ancelotti selection headaches of sorts.
Real Madrid's best two players over the past two seasons have been Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr – the two stars that would play in the same positions as Haaland and Mbappe. While the Frenchman can function as a right-winger, it seems likely that either Benzema would have to be dropped for Haaland or Vinicius would have to be sacrified.
Haaland is valued at around £135m by Transfermarkt.
