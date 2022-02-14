Erling Haaland set for shock switch to German juggernauts this summer

Erling Haaland will leave Nike and sign a deal with Adidas in the summer, giving Real Madrid a boost in their attempts to sign the Norwegian.

That is according to Bild, who believe Haaland will ditch Nike and sign a lucrative sponsorship deal with the German sportswear giant. Borussia Dortmund star Haaland has been a Nike athlete for the past several seasons but is open to a change in 2022.

According to the Bild article, a secret meeting has taken place at Adidas' headquarters in Germany, with Haaland and his father joined by Zinedine Zidane, Haaland's childhood idol.

The aim of the meeting was to convince Haaland to sign with Adidas. This would make a touted move to Real Madrid more straightforward, with Los Blancos long having been sponsored by the brand.

Haaland is one of the hottest strikers in world football, having scored 80 goals in 79 games for Dortmund since signing for the German club in January 2020. A raft of clubs are said to be interested in signing the hot shot this summer.

