Real Madrid suffer worst group-stage defeat in nine years
Tottenham brought Real Madrid's long-running Champions League group-stage form to a spectacular end on Tuesday.
Real Madrid's 3-1 loss to Tottenham at Wembley was their heaviest Champions League group-stage defeat in nine years.
Two goals from Dele Alli and a Christian Eriksen strike secured a famous win for Spurs and sent them into the knockout phase.
For the holders, it was their biggest defeat at this stage of the competiton since a 2-0 loss to Juventus in November 2008.
It was also their first loss in the group stage since a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in October 2012.
Zinedine Zidane's side, who lost 2-1 to Girona in LaLiga at the weekend, have now suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time since January, when they were beaten by Sevilla in the league and Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey..
