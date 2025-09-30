Kairat vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Real Madrid beat Marseille in their first UEFA Champions League outing of the new season

Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens for Matchday Two.

Wanting to follow along with all the action? FourFourTwo provides details on how you can watch Xabi Alonso's side take on Kazak opposition wherever you are in the world...

Kairat vs Real Madrid: Key information • Date: Tuesday 30 September 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:45pm BST / 12.45pm ET • Venue: Ortalyq Stadion, Almaty. • UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports 2, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Free Stream: Virgin Media Play (IRE) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It could turn out to be a tough campaign for UEFA Champions League minnows Kairat, as they host Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Kazak side were beaten 4-1 by Sporting in their opening League Phase contest and had Brazilian Edmilson to thank for grabbing what turned out to be just a consolation goal in their defeat in Portugal.

Real Madrid needed the penalty heroics of Kylian Mbappe to save them against Marseille in their European opener for 2025/26, with the French striker scoring twice from the spot to earn a 2-1 win against the Ligue 1 side.

Xabi Alonso's side will have to be much better to beat Rafael Urazbakhtin and his merry men, with just 23,000 expected to be in attendance for the contest.

Can I watch Kairat vs Real Madrid for free?

Irish residents will be able to stream the Kairat vs Real Madrid fixture via Virgin Media Play.

All you need is an account and you'll be good to go.

Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Where to watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Kairat vs Real Madrid on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 5.45pm BST.

To watch Kairat vs Real Madrid online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single UEFA Champions League game live across the season.

Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Kairat vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Can I watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Kairat vs Real Madrid on Stan Sport, which is the exclusive Champions League broadcaster down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month once you've added Stan Sport to a base Stan plan.

Kairat vs Real Madrid: Champions League preview

Kairat earned their spot in this season's UEFA Champions League by virtue of beating Olimpija Ljubljana, KuPs and Slovan Bratislava.

They then prevailed on penalties in the final round of qualifying against Scottish champions Celtic to book their spot in the League Phase of the competition.

The Kazakhstan Premier League champions were battered 4-1, as mentioned previously, by Sporting Lisbon in their first game of the campaign and have an even tougher test approaching on Tuesday.

This fixture represents only the second Champions League clash between teams from Kazakhstan and Spain since Astana faced Atletico Madrid in the 2015-16 group stage.

Madrid beat Marseille 2-1 at the Bernabeu in their opening fixture, with Mbappe scoring twice from the spot.

However, Alonso's men come into this game after slumping to a surprise 5-2 loss against their bitter rivals, Atletico Madrid, despite leading 2-1 in that game.

Los Blancos will attempt to use the weekend's disappointment as fuel for their maiden encounter with Kairat, although quite an atmosphere is expected to meet them.

Dani Carvajal looks to have joined current absentees Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy on the sidelines at present, with Eder Militao also not travelling with the squad.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Kairat 0-4 Real Madrid

Real will surely have too much attacking quality for Kairat to deal with and Jude Bellingham could shine as he bids to regain some of his consistency following a lengthy lay-off from injury.