Real Madrid transfer news: Kylian Mbappe asks to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave PSG after losing faith in the project in Paris, according to reports in France.

The 22-year-old scored 42 goals in 47 games in all competitions last season, but PSG surrendered the league title to Lille and were knocked out by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.

RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo has now reported that the France international wants out as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract in Paris.

There are likely to be complications in finding a club that could afford a deal, but Riolo insisted that Mbappe has lost belief in the project of sporting director Leonardo and will depart on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t go sooner.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about Mbappe’s potential exit, but if the youngster’s desire to get out is immediate, it will certainly pique the attention of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are well-known admirers of the striker – well, who isn’t – and we can’t help but wonder how this news might tie in with PSG’s reported interest in Real defender Raphael Varane.

Mbappe’s France team-mate is also heading into the final year of his deal and recent reports said that PSG and Manchester United have both enquired about his availability.

However, despite the news of Mbappe’s desire to leave, Riolo did add that PSG’s owners don’t want to hear any talk about selling him.

And just a fortnight ago, club president Nasser El-Khelaifi told L’Equipe (via AS): "I am going to be clear: Kylian will stay in Paris, we are never going to sell him and he will never leave on a free transfer.”

Hmm. That might not be up to him if Mbappe is serious about finding a new club, but for now the speedy forward will have his focus set on taking France all the way at Euro 2020.

