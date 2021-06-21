Manchester United transfer news: PSG and United contact Real Madrid about Raphael Varane move

PSG have followed Manchester United’s lead by contacting Real Madrid about the availability of Raphael Varane, say reports.

The France international is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu, and the Spanish club could be tempted to cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to Marca, there is a growing belief that the centre-back will depart this summer and PSG have followed United in making an enquiry for the defender, who is valued at €50 million (£43m).

Real have already secured the services of David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer for next season, but with Sergio Ramos departing at the end of his contract, they would need to replace Varane if he departs.

Competition from another major European club will come as no surprise to United, given Varane’s quality and experience.

The 28-year-old, who joined Real 10 years ago, has won four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles in the Spanish capital, as well as playing a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph. He’s not exactly a hidden gem.

Varane is currently occupied with the national team at Euro 2020, but his contract situation and Madrid’s precarious financial situation make a sale look likely as things stand.

United have been linked with several centre-backs already this summer in their hunt for a partner for Harry Maguire.

Ramos, who is available as a free agent, is among them, although his high wage demands at the age of 35 could be an obstacle.

But if they are looking for a long-term solution for the defence, United should surely be pulling out all the stops to get a deal for Varane over the line.

He has proven to be one of European football’s top centre-backs for years now, and there may never be a better chance to secure his signature for a fee that represents good value in the current market.

