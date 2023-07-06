Real Madrid make incredible move for their Karim Benzema replacement: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Real Madrid have identified the next No.9 to lead the line at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti looks on during the spanish league, La Liga Santander, football match played between Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on June 04, 2023, in Madrid, Spain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are in the hunt for a new striker this summer transfer window in order to replace their talismanic centre-forward Karim Benzema, and they look to have finally settled on the man they want. 

Benzema left Real Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season, moving to the Middle East to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a reportedly lucrative contract. Despite being 35, the Frenchman is still the current holder of the Ballon d'Or and is a big loss for Los Blancos as they prepare for the new campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side has already brought in Jude Bellingham for more than £100m this summer, and while Joselu has signed on loan from Espanyol to bolster Madrid's attacking options, they're still without a goalscoring No.9 to lead the line at the Bernabeu. 

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz have all left, too, leaving Real Madrid light in options in attacking areas.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Madrid will remedy that situation by signing Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. 

The World Cup winner scored 28 goals and assisted a further 11 times for Inter in 57 games in all competitions last season, helping the Italian side reach the Champions League final in the process.

Real Madrid want Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey

Real Madrid want Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan to replace Karim Benzema (Image credit: Getty Images )

The report suggests Martinez will be available for around £60m, too, with Inter under pressure to sell players amid financial difficulties at the club. The 25-year-old, therefore, could be available on a cut-price deal compared to the likes of figures quoted for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen

Transfermarkt values Martinez at £72m, highlighting how good a deal Madrid would be getting if they manage to pull it off. 

Real Madrid lost Karim Benzema, who acknowledges the fans as they are presented to the crowd during the Karim Benzema Official Reception event at King Abdullah Sports City on June 08, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid lost Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema this summer to Al-Ittihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

