Real Madrid make incredible move for their Karim Benzema replacement: report

Real Madrid are in the hunt for a new striker this summer transfer window in order to replace their talismanic centre-forward Karim Benzema, and they look to have finally settled on the man they want.

Benzema left Real Madrid at the end of the 2022/23 season, moving to the Middle East to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a reportedly lucrative contract. Despite being 35, the Frenchman is still the current holder of the Ballon d'Or and is a big loss for Los Blancos as they prepare for the new campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side has already brought in Jude Bellingham for more than £100m this summer, and while Joselu has signed on loan from Espanyol to bolster Madrid's attacking options, they're still without a goalscoring No.9 to lead the line at the Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz have all left, too, leaving Real Madrid light in options in attacking areas.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Madrid will remedy that situation by signing Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

The World Cup winner scored 28 goals and assisted a further 11 times for Inter in 57 games in all competitions last season, helping the Italian side reach the Champions League final in the process.

Real Madrid want Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan to replace Karim Benzema (Image credit: Getty Images )

The report suggests Martinez will be available for around £60m, too, with Inter under pressure to sell players amid financial difficulties at the club. The 25-year-old, therefore, could be available on a cut-price deal compared to the likes of figures quoted for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Transfermarkt values Martinez at £72m, highlighting how good a deal Madrid would be getting if they manage to pull it off.

Real Madrid lost Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema this summer to Al-Ittihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Real Madrid stories

Gheorghe Hagi says he was "brainwashed" as he describes the experience of playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid

Reports are suggesting that Real Madrid have agreed and incredible €250m transfer with PSG for Kylian Mbappe

The new Real Madrid home kit for the 2023/24 season has a world first for Los Blancos