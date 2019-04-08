Real Madrid turn to Chelsea man after giving up on Manchester United star – report

The 24-year-old only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer but came in for fierce criticism after refusing to be substituted during the Blues’ Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City in February.

TEAMtalk has reported that Madrid are ready to bring the goalkeeper back to Spain just a year after his £72 million switch to England from Athletic Bilbao.

The Blues are said to be weighing up a £50 million deal – substantially less than Chelsea's investment – with Jack Butland of Stoke and Burnley’s Nick Pope also being considered as cheaper alternatives.

De Gea, who has long been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, is understood to be too expensive given his £100 million asking price and wage demands of around £400,000 per week.

Kepa has made 44 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, keeping 20 clean sheets.

