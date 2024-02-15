Kylian Mbappe to LEAVE PSG

Kylian Mbappe is to leave PSG at the end of the season.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been at the club since he moved from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan. Now, The Athletic are reporting that the 25-year-old has “communicated his decision” to the French champions.

“Mbappe has known since early January the conditions Madrid are willing to offer him,” according to the report. “With the Frenchman’s PSG contract set to expire after June 30, they have been free to discuss terms as he is into the final six months of his deal in France.”

Real Madrid Florentino Perez wants Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

A number of other clubs are believed to be in the running for the World Cup winner, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal discussed in the past as potential destinations.

It was also reported over the summer that the Saudi Pro League had made an offer to Mbappe to make him the highest-paid player in the world to go to the burgeoning league. The 25-year-old is said to have turned down the offer, keeping his options open as he approached the end of his contract.

Mbappe scored last night for Les Parisiens in the Champions League last-16 against Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, with Luis Enrique's side taking a 2-0 lead in the second leg. PSG's failure to win a Champions League during Mbappe's time at the club could well have been a major factor in the Frenchman's decision to leave.

PSG are yet to win the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite ploughing money into the PSG project, the French outfit have only reached one final – the lockdown-enforced 2020 showpiece in Lisbon against Bayern Munich – while going out of the last-16 in the last two seasons, despite signing Lionel Messi to aid with their quest in the tournament.

Mbappe will leave PSG as their top scorer, having surpassed Edinson Cavani's record.

More Kylian Mbappe stories

Liverpool are "in contact" with Mbappe over a potential summer move, while his move to Real Madrid has been denied.

There are plenty of options available to Mbappe, though, with the power in his hands.