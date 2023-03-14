Paul Pogba could have his contract CANCELLED at Juventus – less than a year after rejoining

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is on the brink of having his current contract at Juventus cancelled – and essentially being sacked from the Serie A giants.

That's according to one report that suggests that the Frenchman is testing patience in Turin after an injury-plagued season. Pogba missed swathes of Manchester United's campaign last term, winding up as a free agent at the end of his deal and re-joining Juventus – the club he left for a world-record fee in 2016. He underwent knee surgery in the summer, however, and missed the World Cup.

The 29-year-old has since played just 35 minutes of league action for the Old Lady, making his debut in late February off the bench against Torino before picking up another muscle tear.

Paul Pogba got injured in preseason – and has endured a nightmare season since (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab), it's possible that Juventus might just take the hit and release Pogba from his contract early. After suffering a points deduction and facing an uncertain future, the Italian giants could do with getting some high earners off the books.

In February, it was reported that Pogba had angered his bosses at Juve (opens in new tab) even further, when he aggravated his knee injury by going skiing.

Pictured outside Juventus's medical centre, Pogba apparently told reporters (opens in new tab), "Sorry my head's not in it," visibly tired after another injury setback.

The midfielder originally joined I Bianconeri in 2012, leaving Manchester United on a free transfer to seek more game time, before returning four years later for unfinished business with the Red Devils. His time at Old Trafford was littered with criticism, however, with many of his better games coming on the international stage with France.

Paul Pogba struggled on his return to England (Image credit: Getty)

Seven years ago, he became the most expensive player in world football when he moved to United for a fee in the region of £89 million.

Pogba is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

