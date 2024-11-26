Revealed: Manchester United's new non-negotiables under Ruben Amorim explained by Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been out of action since October

Harry Maguire says Manchester United must aim to finish in the 'European places' after a slowing start.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim earlier this month after Erik ten Hag was dismissed having won 72 of his 128 games in charge. A 2-1 loss to West Ham United proved the final nail in the coffin.

Maguire - who is yet to feature under new boss Amorim - has been sidelined since October through injury but with confidence in the 39-year-old head coach, ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, it could be a match made in heaven.

Harry Maguire sets out Manchester United aims following Ruben Amorim's appointment

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim oversaw a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town in his first game in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think [we are still in] three cup competitions, so we take them seriously as it is still early on in the season," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"We have not had a great start you can tell by our league position. I think for sure there are some games where we should have got more points than we've got."

Harry Maguire could feature in Manchester United's new three-at-the-back system (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire is right to point out what is still at stake for Manchester United this season but also admitted more must be done in order to climb the standings in the Premier League.

"Come the end of the season the league table doesn't lie and we know we have to improve and we have to do more to climb that table," he added.

"I still believe we should be fighting for those European places this season. We will see where we are come April time and where we are pushing."

In FourFourTwo's view, Maguire has hardly put a foot wrong this season and could be one of the winners from Amorim's favoured 3-4-3 system.

A capable ball-playing centre-back, it is likely to be one of United's number five or Victor Lindelof who leaves the club in the summer, given both are out of contract in June.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on Everton in what will be Amorim's first taste of top-flight football at Old Trafford.