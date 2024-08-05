REVEALED: The incredible Newcastle kit detail designed to beat last season's curse

A new season means three new kits for Newcastle – and one of them really stands out from the pack.

Teaming up with Adidas for the first time since 2010, a move prompted by repeated complaints from fans about previous kit supplier Castore, the Magpies will look resplendent in stripes for the 2024/25 campaign. That's especially the case with their home and away strips – the latter of which pays homage to the club's legendary maroon and blue hooped change shirts of the mid-90s.

The white, black and green third kit is a less stripey affair, but that's the one we're here to talk about. It seems Newcastle have gone to special lengths to ensure good fortune after a somewhat showing disappointing in 2023/24, as Eddie Howe's side missed out on Champions League qualification.

Newcastle wore their new third kit during their recent pre-season tour of Japan (Image credit: Alamy)

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

In a clear nod to their away kit from the 1999/2000 season, Newcastle and Adidas have come out with a slick-looking white, black and green number. And one of the first things you'll notice is that isn't the club's regular badge on the chest...

Instead, the Magpies have gone with the retro crest which incorporates the bird from which they take their nickname – and whose plumage inspires the colours of this shirt. There's a second magpie on the back, beneath the collar, as if in attempt to increase their luck (magpies are very fortuitous, doncha know).

After all, one for sorry, two for joy, as the rhyme goes. Last term, Newcastle lost every game in which they wore their green away number. Suffice to say, they will want to avoid a repeat of that.

Newcastle's 'unlucky' 2023/24 away shirt (Image credit: Alamy)

Of course, some will say that the inclusion of green on the strip is yet another allusion to the club's Saudi ownership. It does feel like more than a coincidence that Newcastle have had a partially or fully green kit in their rotation during all three campaigns since the mega-money takeover at St. James' Park.

Eddie Howe's Magpies get their season underway at home to Premier League newcomers Southampton on Saturday, August 17. They could don the 'magpie kit' in their first away match, at Bournemouth the following Sunday.

