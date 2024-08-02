Newcastle make £34 million offer for Brazilian wonderkid: report

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his attacking options

Newcastle United have endured a quiet transfer window so far this summer, light on senior signings ahead of the new Premier League season.

So far incomings have been limited to two reserve goalkeepers, a free agent in Lloyd Kelly and making Lewis Hall’s loan deal from Chelsea a permanent acquisition.

But that could soon change with the potential arrival of a new forward set to provide competition and support for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

Catalonian publication El Nacional, are reporting that the Magpies have put together an initial offer of £34million (€40million) as they compete with Italian side Lazio for the signature of Barcelona’s Vitor Roque.

The 19-year-old Brazilian forward is likely to leave Barca only 12 months after he first agreed a move from Athletico Paranaense, with St. James' Park now a possible destination.

Roque only joined up with Barcelona in January of this year, scoring his first goal in a 1-0 win over Osasuna later that month.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But new manager Hansi Flick has reportedly been left unimpressed with the youngster in pre-season, with the club happy to let him leave.

Vitor Roque could be heading to Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lazio are expected to also offer Roque a way out of Spain, as they look to add attacking firepower following Ciro Immobile’s move to Besiktas.

Although Newcastle have, at least for now, managed to hold onto both Isak and wide forward Anthony Gordon, signing another attacker remains high on the priority list.

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with another young La Liga forward in recent days, with reports suggesting they are interested in bringing in Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle make sensational offer for Anthony Gordon replacement: report

The real reason Newcastle United sold Mikel Merino

The Newcastle United 2024/25 third kit is out - and the crest could be controversial