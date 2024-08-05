Quiz! Can you name the top 20 cities in England by stadium capacity?

We're testing your stadium and geography knowledge in our latest football quiz

Wembley Stadium
Wembley Stadium (Image credit: Alamy)

It's quiz time again and for our latest effort, we're testing you on both stadiums and geography, as we ask you to name England's top 20 cities by stadium capacity. 

Rather than just naming the biggest stadiums in the country, you've got to work out which cities boast multiple grounds and just how big they are compared to the largest single-club cities. 

