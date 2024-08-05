Quiz! Can you name the top 20 cities in England by stadium capacity?

It's quiz time again and for our latest effort, we're testing you on both stadiums and geography, as we ask you to name England's top 20 cities by stadium capacity.

Rather than just naming the biggest stadiums in the country, you've got to work out which cities boast multiple grounds and just how big they are compared to the largest single-club cities.

So what we're asking, is which clubs have the biggest grounds… but where are they?

There's a little bit of everything in this list, from cities with two fierce rivals right down to lower league teams with generous capacities that they rarely fill.

We've put eight minutes on the clock which should be more than enough time to come up with the 20 cities you need to name.

