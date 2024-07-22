Arsenal report: Turkey superstar's agent in talks over move

Arsenal are set for talks with a Turkish talent over a move to the Emirates Stadium, following The Crescent-Stars' stellar showing at Euro 2024.

The Gunners' window is gathering pace nicely, with David Raya having converted his loan move into a permanent deal and an agreement struck for Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori. There are moves in the pipeline for another midfielder and a backup goalkeeper, too, with exits expected over the coming weeks to balance the squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be prioritising an attacker, though. Having told ESPN that “efficiency in the box” was the difference between his side missing out on the title, it seems probable that a significant portion of money will go on a difference-maker in the final third.

Arsenal need to improve in attack, according to Arteta (Image credit: Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

One way this may be addressed is with Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz. Turkish outlet Sabah says that the attacker's agent is meeting with Arsenal to discuss a move.

The report states, however, that it's not just the north Londoners who are interested in the star. Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Liverpool could all compete for the star.

Yilmaz was one of Turkey's most consistent stars this summer at the Euros. Predominantly a right-winger, the 24-year-old can play across the frontline and would offer Arteta quality in depth, as well as a viable backup to Bukayo Saka.

In FourFourTwo's view, these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt. Despite constant links surrounding Yilmaz and team-mate Ferdi Kadioglou coming to the Premier League, few outlets outside of Turkey have backed up the claims of interest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's not to say that there isn't legitimate interest – it just hasn't been widely reported yet. If this move is as advanced as the report from Turkey claims, it would be a surprise that it's been kept under wraps.

Yilmaz is worth €20 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2027.

