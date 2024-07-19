Arsenal in advanced talks with 'bargain' signing: report

Arsenal want to bring in a bargain buy before the season begins

Arsenal have started the summer slowly in the transfer market. That looks like it could change imminently, however, with advanced talks ongoing for a cut-price buy.

The Gunners have only added David Raya to their squad so far, triggering the option in the Brentford goalkeeper's loan deal from last season to sign him permanently. Euro 2024 star, Riccardo Calafiori, is said to be “a matter of time”, meanwhile.

But while Basque boss Mikel Arteta is aiming to spend big in some areas, others will require a little more shrewdness in the market. Arsenal may be about to strike a bargain with a European giant for a superstar who suits them to a tee.

According to Friday’s edition of Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, talks are ongoing for Real Sociedad star, Mikel Merino. The midfielder recently won Euro 2024, and with Arsenal looking for a new midfielder, he fits the bill as a decent option in the centre of the park.

Not only is Merino tidy in possession, the former Newcastle United star is predominantly left-footed and can offer an overlap on the left wing – something Arsenal didn't have enough of last season. As shown against Germany at the Euros, he is an excellent header of the ball – improving Arteta's side's ability from set-pieces – and he's a superb duel winner, too.

Merino has a release clause of €60 million. It's incredibly unlikely, however, that his employers, Real Sociedad, will hold out for that amount, given that he's a free agent next year.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this makes Merino an opportunistic bargain. With Thomas Partey incredibly unreliable and Jorginho ageing, there's a need for another prime-age midfielder who can sit alongside Declan Rice.

Arsenal may be able to strike a bargain for anywhere between £25 and 30 million. This would enable them to spend bigger in other areas, such as attack, with Mikel Arteta telling ESPN that “efficiency in the box” cost his team the title last term.

Merino is worth €50m, as per Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2025.

