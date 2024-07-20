Arsenal star in talks with London rivals, in bitter twist for fans: report

Arsenal could be about to sell one of their most popular players to a London rival this summer.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season to Manchester City and are stepping up their search for players in a bid to go one step further in the 2024/25 campaign.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to bring in Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in the first of a number of summer deals, but a few sales will also be needed and one of the players who is surplus to requirements is Emile Smith Rowe.

The popular midfielder is expected to leave Arsenal this summer and according to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old is keen on a move to Crystal Palace.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is understood to be a big admirer of Smith Rowe, who was born and grew up in Croydon, and Fabrizio Romano claims the Eagles are "set to bid" for the midfielder.

TEAMtalk say Arenal would want £25 million for Smith Rowe and it remains to be seen whether Palace would be willing to meet that valuation.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates a goal against Tottenham in 2021. (Image credit: Getty)

The midfielder is loved by the Arsenal fans and Arteta is also a fan, but he made just three Premier League starts for the Gunners in 2023/24.

Smith Rowe has won three caps for England, but the last of those came in 2022.

In FourFourTwo's view, this move makes sense for all parties. Smith Rowe does not appear to have a future at Arsenal, while the Gunners need the money for new players and Palace under Oliver Glasner looks like a great place for a midfielder of his ability and skill set. He is also from Croydon, so should fit right in.

