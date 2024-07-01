Arsenal enouraged to make offer for Italy star who impressed at Euro 2024: report

Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for one of Italy's top players at Euro 2024

Arsenal have been encouraged to make an offer for one of Italy's standout performers at Euro 2024.

Italy had a tournament to forget, just about progressing from their group, Luciano Spalletti’s side were outplayed by Switzerland in the last 16 and left to reflect on a dramatic fall from grace.

Just three years on from their memorable victory over England in the Euro 2020 final, Italy appear to have a group of players lacking the talent to come anywhere near such success. But one player in particular did impress for the Azzurri.

Centre-back Riccardo Calafiori earned plaudits for his unflustered defending in the group stage. He was suspended for the Switzerland game and his absence was noticeable as Italy succumbed to a 2-0 defeat.

The 22-year-old’s performances have inevitably caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs and Bologna are encouraging bids from Premier League teams, according to The Sunday Mirror.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly all been alerted to the possibility of signing Calafiori, who had an excellent season in Serie A. Juventus, though, are favourites to secure his signature, having appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager this summer.

Arsenal are said to have made an enquiry for the defender, who is expected to command a fee of over £40 million. Based on his assured performances at the Euros, Calafiori could be a shrewd addition for any of the Premier League’s top clubs.

