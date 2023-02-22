Riyad Mahrez scores historic Champions League goal – but Manchester City can only draw with RB Leipzig
City have work to do if they're to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, after it ended all square in the first leg of the last 16
Riyad Mahrez made history by becoming just the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals, but Manchester City (opens in new tab) were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.
Mahrez gave City the lead midway through the first half at the Red Bull Arena, 24 hours after Mo Salah had equalled Didier Drogba as the Champions League's all-time top African goalscorer in Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s 5-2 thrashing by Real Madrid (opens in new tab).
Sadio Mane and Samuel Eto'o complete the exclusive club, whose members have all been champions of Europe – with the exception of Mahrez, who came closest when City finished as runners-up to Chelsea in 2021.
The Algerian's goal, set up by Ilkay Gundogan, was his third in the Champions League this term and his 12th in all competitions.
20 - Riyad Mahrez is the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals, after Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mané (27). Greats. pic.twitter.com/f9mwFxkemEFebruary 22, 2023
But that was as good as it got for Pep Guardiola's visitors, who controlled the opening 45 minutes without needing to get out of second gear but failed to step it up in response to Leipzig's resurgence after the break.
The much-improved Bundesliga side wasted a string of promising opportunities early in the second half, before Josko Gvardiol's towering header from a Marcel Halstenberg corner levelled things up in the 70th minute.
It's the first time that City have failed to win the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie since 2014 – when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona (opens in new tab), eventually losing 3-1 on aggregate.
The second leg at the Etihad Stadium takes place on Tuesday, 14 March.
