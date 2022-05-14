Barcelona report: Xavi hints at Robert Lewandowski signing?

Barcelona manager Xavi has said that Robert Lewandowski's age would not be a barrier to a potential move from Bayern Munich.

There have been reports that the striker is keen to take on a new challenge, with Barca touted as a potential destination.

And Xavi does not appear to have any reservations about the fact that Lewandowski turns 34 in August.

Giving his thoughts on making older signings, the Camp Nou legend said:

"I signed Dani Alves at 38.

"It isn't about age; it's about performance. Players look after themselves so much and every year they're more professional.

"Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."

And there are few teams who Lewandowski would not improve; the prolific Pole continues to perform at the peak of his powers.

His goal against Wolfsburg on the final day of Bayern's latest Bundesliga-winning campaign took him to 50 for the season in all competitions for the second time in three years.

Still, one has to question whether Barca really need to go out and sign Lewandowski; for starters, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been scoring for fun since joining in February.

And more pertinently, this is still a club in financial difficulty, who have had their spending strictly capped by LaLiga; as things stand, they are only allowed to spend 25% of savings they make from selling players.

With Lewandowski reportedly earning £350,000 a week and Bayern said to value him at a minimum of £33 million, how attainable is he likely to be for Barca?