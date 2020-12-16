Roberto Firmino nets late header as Liverpool edge past Tottenham

Roberto Firmino’s 90th-minute header sparked wild scenes at Anfield as defending champions Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over previous incumbents Tottenham.

In a victory reminiscent of so many which carried them to their first title in 30 years last season, the hosts’ relentlessness was rewarded when the Brazil international powered home a header from Andy Robertson’s corner with the seconds ticking down.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho looked sickened, having assumed his side had done enough to earn the point which would have kept them at the summit.

Liverpool had comfortably out-shot their opponents during the 90 minutes, in which they enjoyed 76 per cent possession, but saw Mohamed Salah’s goal cancelled out by Son Heung-Min in the first half.