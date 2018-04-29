Rodgers proud of 'outstanding' Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title

Brendan Rodgers felt Celtic were "outstanding" after a 5-0 thumping of Old Firm rivals Rangers secured a seventh successive Scottish Premiership title for the club.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice with Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Tom Rogic also on target in Celtic's second humiliation of Rangers in the space of two weeks, following a 4-0 Scottish Cup win earlier this month.

Celtic can complete a second domestic treble of Rodgers' reign by beating Motherwell in next month's Scottish Cup final, the Northern Irishman hailing his team's character.

"Under the pressure, obviously it's a real emotional day, to play with that intensity and aggression is pleasing," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"It's emotional but you have to play football and we did the basics very well. I thought we were outstanding, we could have had more goals - absolutely outstanding - and it's a great time for the supporters, another title is important."

49 – Celtic have won their 49th Scottish top-flight title, including winning the league in each of the last seven seasons. Jubilation. April 29, 2018

Celtic were unbeaten domestically last term but have been put under more pressure by Aberdeen and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season.

"It was always going to be [harder] on the back of going unbeaten, our measure was that, but we've been outstanding," Rodgers, who has been linked with Arsenal, added.

"The guys played really, really well - it was important to keep going and we did that.

"The players dealt with the expectancy and the pressure and went out and played very well, we're one game away from another treble, it's been a brilliant season and I was really proud."