Rangers vs Celtic live streams: How to watch the Old Firm Derby today
Scotland's two biggest clubs have had turbulent weeks – here's how to tune in as they meet at Ibrox
Watch Rangers vs Celtic as Scotland's two footballing giants play out another instalment of the Old Firm Derby today, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.
• Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
• Kick-off time: 12pm GMT / 7am ET
• Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow
• TV channels: Sky Sports (UK), CBS Sports Network (US)
• Streams: Paramount+ (US), beIN Sports Connect (Australia)
Both clubs are under pressure early in the season after failing to qualify for the Champions League, with Rangers humbled in Bruges and Celtic humiliated in Kazakhstan.
At least Celtic have resumed business as usual in the league, sitting top after winning their opening three fixtures. Rangers, meanwhile, are yet to win, drawing their opening three as new manager Russell Martin comes under serious fire from the fans.
Read on for all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Celtic online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.
Watch Rangers vs Celtic in the UK
You can watch Rangers vs Celtic on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.
You can add Sky Sports to your existing pay-TV package for around £20 per month, but new customers can get all Sky channels, including streaming, and even a Netflix plan, for £35 per month. It's a minimum 24-month contract, so those looking for less of a commitment should head towards NowTV.
Watch Rangers vs Celtic in the US
In the US, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic on the CBS Sports Network on TV or stream it online at Paramount+.
Paramount+ is available from just $7.99 a month, which, considering you get every single Champions League game as well as a fair few Championship games, is a bit of a bargain.
Can I watch Rangers vs Celtic for free?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you could technically watch Rangers vs Celtic for free by taking out a seven-day free trial with Paramount+ (USA).
How to watch Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere
Are you away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Rangers vs Celtic.
The answer is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world, which means you can bypass geo-restrictions.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
