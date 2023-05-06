Rodrygo scores twice as Real Madrid beat Osasuna to win first Copa del Rey since 2014

Rodrygo was the hero with both goals for Real Madrid against Osasuna on Saturday night as Los Blancos won the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring inside two minutes in Seville after excellent work from Vinicius Junior, who cut the ball back from the byline to give his compatriot a straightforward finish.

Former Real Madrid youngster Lucas Torro equalised for Osasuna just short of the hour mark with a lovely strike from long range, but Rodrygo netted his second after 67 minutes to restore the lead for Carlo Ancelotti's side from close range when he pounced on a Fede Valverde shot which had been deflected into his path.

It was Madrid's first Copa del Rey since 2014, when Ancelotti was also in charge and Gareth Bale scored a memorable winner, and a 20th for Los Blancos overall.

For Ancelotti, it is a 10th trophy for Madrid across his two spells and could be his last, with his future beyond this summer undecided.

However, the Italian could still add another Champions League trophy, with Madrid up against Manchester City in the first leg of the teams' semi-final on Tuesday night.

For Osasuna, it was a second defeat in a Copa final, after they lost 2-1 to Espanyol back in 2005.