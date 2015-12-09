Rojo undergoes successful shoulder operation

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has announced he underwent a successful shoulder operation by posting a photo to Instagram.

The Argentina international dislocated his shoulder during a training session last Wednesday, joining United's lengthy casualty list and deepening their defensive injury crisis.

He is set to miss at least the rest of the year, with no timescale given by the club on his expected return, but the early stages of his recovery can now begin and he took to social media to post a progress update to his followers.

The 25-year-old made a thumbs-up gesture in the picture, accompanied by a message saying: "My operation was a success. Thank you to my beautiful wife, always with me. Thank you everyone for your messages of love and support."

With the likes of Luke Shaw and Phil Jones also sidelined, Matteo Darmian and Chris Smalling picked up injuries during United's Champions League exit at the hands of Wolfsburg on Tuesday, adding to Louis van Gaal's problems at the back.