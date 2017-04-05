Roma must do everything to keep Spalletti - De Rossi

Roma star Daniele De Rossi has told the club to "do everything to keep" Luciano Spalletti after the coach came under fire in the wake of the Coppa Italia semi-final defeat to bitter rivals Lazio.

A second-half Mohamed Salah doubled actually saw Roma claim a 3-2 win in Tuesday's second leg, but Lazio's 2-0 triumph from their first meeting at the start of March ultimately ensured Simone Inzaghi's men progressed.

Despite that setback, Roma remain well placed in Serie A as they sit in second and only six points behind leaders Juventus with eight games to go.

And De Rossi believes that Spalletti is doing a stellar job, insisting that nobody will do a better job with the current crop.

"Spalletti impacted on me the most [of all his coaches]," he told Undici. "I began to see the game through the eyes of him and it's wonderful.

"Ignoring what I might do and the fact that sometimes he has a difficult personality to deal with, Roma should do everything to keep him because he'll be the best [for Roma]."

De Rossi also reflected on his career as a whole and accepted that he has not won as much or played for as many illustrious clubs as he perhaps could have.

But he feels the thought of not playing for Roma or having enjoyed the experience of being Francesco Totti's team-mate is too hard to consider, even if others regard that line of thinking as "crazy".

"I was always well aware of the decisions I was making," said De Rossi. "Even if some consider them crazy.

"I knew that remaining with Roma was wrong on a professional level, but I've always felt a genuine physical need to play for Roma. Wearing this shirt makes me happy.

"Leaving Rome would have pained me more than not experiencing Real Madrid or Barcelona, or not playing in English stadiums and not winning particular trophies.

"For 16 years I have had the luxury of playing with Francesco Totti as a team-mate and not just as an idol.

"Working with him every day makes it feel normal to be alongside a player who is anything but normal."