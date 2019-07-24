Manchester United warn Inter Milan about signing of Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have told Inter that they are running out of time to sign Romelu Lukaku, write the Daily Mail.

Antonio Conte made Lukaku one of his leading transfer targets upon taking charge at San Siro last month.

However, Inter have had two bids rejected and are yet to meet United's £90m asking price.

And the Red Devils have told the Serie A side that they must come up with the cash soon or risk seeing the deal collapse.

With the Premier League transfer window set to close before the start of the season, United want to leave themselves enough time to source a replacement for Lukaku should he move to Italy.

Inter are mulling over a fresh offer, although it could depend on whether or not they are able to sell Mauro Icardi or Ivan Perisic.

