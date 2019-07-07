Manchester United man desperate to seal Serie A switch

Romelu Lukaku is desperate to seal a transfer away from Manchester United this summer, according to The Sun.

The Belgian international has been heavily linked with Inter in recent weeks, but Antonio Conte is set to turn his attention elsewhere after the Nerazzurri had two bids rejected.

Inter proposed a players-plus-cash deal and then a two-year loan with an obligation to buy, but they were knocker back by United on both occasions.

Lukaku is still keen to depart Old Trafford after being told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will not be his first-choice centre-forward next term.

United want £75m for the former Everton man and Lukaku's agent had made contact with Napoli and Juventus in the hope that at least one Serie A side will meet the asking price.

Lukaku scored 15 goals in all competitions last term having found the net 27 times the previous campaign.

