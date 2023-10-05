Romelu Lukaku to be targeted by 50,000 whistles from Inter fans on San Siro return

Roma striker Romelu Lukaku is in for a hostile return to San Siro later this month as fans of Inter plan to hand out 50,000 whistles to show their 'disgust' at the on-loan Chelsea forward.

Lukaku infuriated Inter fans in the summer after it emerged he had been keen on a move to their fierce rivals Juventus, despite having said he wanted to stay with the Nerazzurri.

The Belgium attacker ultimately signed for Roma in a season-long deal which has seen him link up with former coach Jose Mourinho.

Roma travel to San Siro to face Inter in Serie A at the end of this month and the 30-year-old can expect a hostile reception on his return to Milan after the club's ultras revealed plans to hand out 50,000 whistles – all so fans can show their 'disgust' at the former Everton and Manchester United striker.

"October 29 is a date we should circle in the calendar so we can be ready to let him hear all our disgust that we feel towards someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful way," the Curva Nord group said in a statement.

"A character who proved himself to be a small man because before being a champion, you must be a man and know how to keep your word.

"We defended you with swords drawn and you repaid us by turning your back. Before the game against Roma, the Curva Nord will hand out 50,000 whistles to be used at every touch of the ball from he who betrayed our jersey.

"Let us all show how someone who proved himself unworthy to wear this shirt ought to be treated."

