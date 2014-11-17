Ronaldo helped Di Maria make United decision

Di Maria moved from Real Madrid to Old Trafford in August in a £59.7 million deal that smashed the British transfer record, but he sought the advice of the former United attacker before any switch was confirmed.

The pair played together for five seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and two Copa del Rey titles.

So, when news of a potential move to the Premier League surfaced, the Argentina international was quick to get the thoughts of the Ballon d'Or holder.

"He told me it was a massive club and that I would be very happy here and it would be good for me," he told Inside United, the club's official magazine

"At that time, we didn't know for sure that I was coming or not, so we didn't go into great detail, but what he did say helped me greatly to make my decision.

"It was a very big moment in my career.

"Leaving a club like Real and coming to as big a club as Manchester United makes you grow as a player and helps you progress in your career.

"It was a very important moment and I’m really happy here. Let's hope things go well for me so I can be here for many years."

Di Maria made a stunning start to his United career with three goals in six games, but he has failed to maintain that form, failing to score in the last four league matches.