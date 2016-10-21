Ronaldo injury helped Portugal to Euro 2016 success, says Abidal

Cristiano Ronaldo's injury in the Euro 2016 final helped Portugal to claim their first major title, according to former France international Eric Abidal.

The Real Madrid star hobbled off in the first half against France, dealing a blow to Portugal's hopes of victory, but Eder's extra-time strike ultimately clinched the trophy.

And Abidal believes Fernando Santos' men played without stress after seeing their talisman injured.

"Ronaldo was out because he was injured - it was a problem for France and an advantage for Portugal," he told Grup 14.

"Portugal were more relaxed without Ronaldo. The players there normally play for Ronaldo, but without him the team spirit is different, there was no stress.

"But for France, it was a shock because Ronaldo is not on the pitch. We have to fight more.

"Look who scored the goal for Portugal, some guy from the back [of the pecking order] who had never played before."