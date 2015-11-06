Ronaldo will retire at Real Madrid, says agent

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes expects the Portugal superstar to retire at Real Madrid, seemingly ending any hopes Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain have of pulling off an audacious transfer.

Ronaldo's future in the Spanish capital has been shrouded in doubt after he reportedly responded "why not?" when asked by Kicker if he could leave the club.

United - with whom Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League - and Ligue 1 champions PSG have been heavily linked with the 30-year-old.

However, Mendes appeared to pour cold water on a possible switch by stating Ronaldo - Madrid's record goalscorer - will see out his career with the Liga giants.

"He is happy at Real Madrid. There is lots of speculation. Every single day, you have a new story," he told Sky Sports.

"If you ask me, Cristiano will finish his career at Real Madrid, for sure, and he will stay here for many years because he's the best and I'm sure that even at 35 or 36 years old, he will [still] be the best. He will keep the level."

Mendes also rubbished any notion that Alex Ferguson signed Ronaldo for United based on a friendly played against Sporting CP, stating that several top teams were interested in the then teenager.

"In 2003, all the biggest clubs wanted to buy Cristiano but they wanted to keep him for one more year at Sporting," he added. "The only one who wanted at that time to buy Cristiano, and to bring him at that time, was Sir Alex Ferguson.

"Not after the game, not to give you the idea that Cristiano did a fantastic game and that, at the end, Manchester United decided to buy him - it's not true.

"I was with Sir Alex Ferguson the night before and he told me 'Jorge, leave it with me. If he comes with me, he will play at least 50 per cent of the games'."