Rooney an all-time Manchester United great - Yorke

Wayne Rooney deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as Manchester United legends Bobby Robson and Denis Law after his recording-breaking achievements.

The 31-year-old recently became United's all-time top goalscorer as he dethroned Charlton with his 250th goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Stoke.

As well as being United's record goalscorer Rooney is also England's leading marksman, a feat he achieved in 2015 with a penalty against Switzerland.

Despite his success at United the 31-year-old has regularly been criticised this campaign, but Yorke is adamant there is no doubt Rooney is among the greatest ever.

"The record he just broke has been there for over 40 odd years and he has to be one of the all-time greats. He is right up there," Yorke said.

"He has won European Cups and he has won the Premier League, he has won an FA Cup and the EFL [Cup]. He has been outstanding. Ten plus years at that football club and to be the club's all-time greatest goal scorer, he has won everything with that football club.

"He is not only that but he has put his name in the history book and on the international scene as well. I think people of England and the media should really applaud him and say what an incredible player that he is still and what he has done over the years for the English game.

"I just think that the guy is such a legend and when using the word legend he comes into that category. I think Wayne Rooney's name will be around for a very long time."