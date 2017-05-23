Rosario Central fans troll Newell's Old Boys with baby dolls

Rosario beat fierce city rivals Newell's 3-1 at the Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa recently, yet the home fans still haven't quite let go of their victory.

One week later, during the first half of Rosario Central's 4-1 win against Racing, the home fans mocked Newell's Old Boys by chucking dolls onto the pitch – each donning the shirt of their rivals.

The matchday stewards then had the delightful task of removing them all from the pitch before play could continue.

Creepy...

