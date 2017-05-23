Rosario Central fans troll Newell's Old Boys with baby dolls
Rosario were still celebrating their win over rivals Newell's Old Boys one week later... with some baby dolls.
Rosario beat fierce city rivals Newell's 3-1 at the Estadio Marcelo Alberto Bielsa recently, yet the home fans still haven't quite let go of their victory.
One week later, during the first half of Rosario Central's 4-1 win against Racing, the home fans mocked Newell's Old Boys by chucking dolls onto the pitch – each donning the shirt of their rivals.
The matchday stewards then had the delightful task of removing them all from the pitch before play could continue.
Creepy...
- 'German Jimmy Glass' saves Buchbach from relegation in 96th minute
- Manchester City's Leroy Sane reveals tattoo of... himself
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.