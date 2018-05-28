Rose signs new deal with Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg manager Marco Rose has extended his contract with the Austrian Bundesliga champions.

The 41-year-old, who guided the club to a fifth consecutive league title in the 2017-18 season, has signed a new deal that runs until May 2020.

In addition to winning the league, Rose also oversaw a stirring Europa League campaign last season, which ultimately saw them beaten in the semi-finals by Marseille.

Rose told the club's official website: "I am pleased that we have now brought the good talks to a positive conclusion.

"I love to be in Salzburg because I feel comfortable here and can fully identify with the club's desire to play football successfully with young players."