Rose signs new deal with Red Bull Salzburg
Fresh from sealing yet another Austrian Bundesliga title, Red Bull Salzburg have tied manager Marco Rose down until 2020.
Red Bull Salzburg manager Marco Rose has extended his contract with the Austrian Bundesliga champions.
The 41-year-old, who guided the club to a fifth consecutive league title in the 2017-18 season, has signed a new deal that runs until May 2020.
In addition to winning the league, Rose also oversaw a stirring Europa League campaign last season, which ultimately saw them beaten in the semi-finals by Marseille.
Rose told the club's official website: "I am pleased that we have now brought the good talks to a positive conclusion.
"I love to be in Salzburg because I feel comfortable here and can fully identify with the club's desire to play football successfully with young players."
OFFIZIELL: Marco bleibt auch in der kommenden Saison unser Trainer und verlängert bis 2020! Details: // Marco Rose extends contract until 2020! May 28, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.