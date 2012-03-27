Row over Italian Cup final venue escalates

Serie A rubber-stamped a decision on Monday to host the final as usual in Rome but Gianni Petrucci, head of CONI which owns the Olimpico, was annoyed that the league had not officially asked him so he has blocked its use.

"For us the matter is closed, they'll have to think of another stadium," Petrucci told ANSA on Tuesday.

Juventus reacted with anger, saying such a big match deserved to be played at the famous arena in the capital while Napoli fans do not want to travel all the way to Milan's San Siro for the game.