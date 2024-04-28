Roy Keane predicts Premier League winner after Arsenal & Manchester City wins

By Ben Hayward
published

Roy Keane has given his verdict on the Premier League title race after watching Arsenal and Manchester City win on Sunday

Roy Keane working as a pundit during Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane has revealed which team he believes will win the Premier League this season after watching title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City claim key victories on Sunday.

Arsenal survived a late comeback from Tottenham to edge out their fierce rivals 3-2 in the North London derby and City later sealed a 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.