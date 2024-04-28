Roy Keane predicts Premier League winner after Arsenal & Manchester City wins
Roy Keane has given his verdict on the Premier League title race after watching Arsenal and Manchester City win on Sunday
Roy Keane has revealed which team he believes will win the Premier League this season after watching title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City claim key victories on Sunday.
Arsenal survived a late comeback from Tottenham to edge out their fierce rivals 3-2 in the North London derby and City later sealed a 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest.
That leaves the Gunners on top of the table, with Mikel Arteta's men a point ahead of the defending champions, but the Sky Blues have a game in hand over their title rivals.
Reflecting on the weekend action in his role as pundit on Sky Sports, Keane said: "City’s players must have great belief in themselves and each other."
And he added: It's a really good habit they've got from over the last few years, winning football matches.
"I think City will win every game now. I was worried with the way they started, I thought could they slip up? Forest missed chances, but a big and important win here for City today."
And the Manchester United legend, a seven-time Premier League winner, believes City will be unstoppable now.
"Arsenal played before them and won so there was a lot of pressure and Forest are obviously fighting relegation so they were obviously going to come out with that fight," he said.
"Obviously Forest have played some games with the pitches and making it dry, of course, but I think that’s the game.
"I think that result is the title for Manchester City now, I really do."
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.