Roy Keane predicts Premier League winner after Arsenal & Manchester City wins

Roy Keane has revealed which team he believes will win the Premier League this season after watching title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City claim key victories on Sunday.

Arsenal survived a late comeback from Tottenham to edge out their fierce rivals 3-2 in the North London derby and City later sealed a 2-0 win away to Nottingham Forest.

That leaves the Gunners on top of the table, with Mikel Arteta's men a point ahead of the defending champions, but the Sky Blues have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola greet each other ahead of a Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on the weekend action in his role as pundit on Sky Sports, Keane said: "City’s players must have great belief in themselves and each other."

And he added: It's a really good habit they've got from over the last few years, winning football matches.

"I think City will win every game now. I was worried with the way they started, I thought could they slip up? Forest missed chances, but a big and important win here for City today."

And the Manchester United legend, a seven-time Premier League winner, believes City will be unstoppable now.

"Arsenal played before them and won so there was a lot of pressure and Forest are obviously fighting relegation so they were obviously going to come out with that fight," he said.

"Obviously Forest have played some games with the pitches and making it dry, of course, but I think that’s the game.

"I think that result is the title for Manchester City now, I really do."

