Rumoured Tottenham target David Raya speaks on future: 'We'll see what happens'

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya appears to be keeping his options open, amid rumours linking with him Tottenham.

Spurs are said to have identified the 27-year-old Spaniard as a potential replacement for veteran number one and captain Hugo Lloris – who has found himself in the spotlight after another high-profile error.

Lloris made a huge mess of Bukayo Saka's cross during the first half of Sunday's North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, pushing the ball into his own net to give Arsenal the lead (the Gunners went on to win 2-0).

The France skipper – a 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 finalist – was also at fault for the second goal in Spurs' 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on New Year's Day – and with his contract expiring at the end of next season, by which time he'll be 37, there's a sense that Spurs will look to bring in a new 'keeper this summer.

Could Raya – who has kept six clean sheets this season – soon swap West London for North London? Well, he has been open about his ambition. In an interview with Spanish outlet AS (quotes via Evening Standard), he said:

"Every player has goals and wants to improve. Now, I am focused on my team and in the summer, we will see what happens.

"If [Brentford] want to do business, they will have to do it, but there is a long season left and I am only focused on [finishing] it well. In the summer, we will assess my situation."

Raya joined Brentford from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019 and has been the Bees' first-choice 'keeper ever since, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

The Barcelona-born shot-stopper was called up by Spain for the first time in March last year, making his debut in a friendly against Albania; he was included in La Roja's squad for the 2022 World Cup.