Manchester United in 'surprise talks' with new coach: report

Manchester United are in ‘surprise talks’ to bring a new coach to Old Trafford, as the latest hire of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution.

The Red Devils have undergone a backroom transformation since the petrochemicals mogul had his share in the club ratified earlier this year. Omar Berrada was poached from rivals Manchester City, with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox following suit.

Erik ten Hag was told earlier this summer that he would remain in charge – and has since spoken out on the decision – with another Dutch coach being lined up at Carrington.

Voetbal International in Ten Hag's native Netherlands claims that Go Ahead Eagles manager, Rene Hake, is in talks to join Manchester United this summer.

This report has been relayed by Sport Witness, who describe it as “surprising”. The Eagles have not yet been contacted by United, apparently, but Hake could leave his role to work in the Premier League thanks to a clause.

Hake worked with Ten Hag during the latter's stint as manager of Twente, with this latest hire underlining the United manager's commitment to bringing the best talent from the Eredivisie across to Old Trafford.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have moved from the Netherlands to England under Ten Hag's watch, while Steve McLaren – who also worked with Ten Hag during his time coaching in the Eredivisie – is the current assistant manager.

Rene Hake (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a sensible move from Ten Hag to bring a familiar face with him, while the source of the links checks out.

United are yet to make a major signing this summer.

