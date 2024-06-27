Manchester United in 'surprise talks' with new coach: report

By
published

Manchester United look set to bring a star new coach to their side, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe equips the club with the best staff

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos Group Holdings Plc, following a Bloomberg Television interview at The Grenadier pub in London, UK, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. "If you're in the automotive world, you've got a responsibility to try and improve the world's carbon footprint," Ratcliffe said.
(Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United are in ‘surprise talks’ to bring a new coach to Old Trafford, as the latest hire of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's revolution.

The Red Devils have undergone a backroom transformation since the petrochemicals mogul had his share in the club ratified earlier this year. Omar Berrada was poached from rivals Manchester City, with Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox following suit. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 