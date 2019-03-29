Friday's big transfer rumours: Arsenal identify their top target for the summer

What the papers say

Arsenal are chasing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, the Mirror reports, with talks about a summer move said to be under way. It comes as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his backline for next season, with Umtiti emerging as the Gunners’ top target after the 25-year-old returned from injury in February.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has returned to form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Adam Davy/PA)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba. The Sun says the Spanish giants’ interest intensified after Pogba showed a desire to play for the club at some time during his career and they could now be lining up the possible £125 million needed for the playmaker’s signature.

Meanwhile, a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed full-time manager, the focus is turning to the Norwegian’s plans for the summer transfer window. The Independent reports that England starlet Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid’s Rafael Varane could be next through the Old Trafford door as Solskjaer looks to build his young squad.

A photo posted by on

Wolverhampton Wanderers are poised to complete a club record £25 million deal for loan forward Raul Jimenez, the Telegraph says. The deal is said to be a top priority for the Wolves hierarchy as they seek to reward the 27-year-old’s efforts in helping to take the club to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Social media round-up

Real Madrid 'agree deal to sign Adrien Rabiot' https://t.co/ewMZQ4Edorpic.twitter.com/R9LpGT4j1k— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) March 29, 2019

David De Gea refusing to sign new £350,000-a-week Man United deal https://t.co/VknTXLNgYNpic.twitter.com/sr3LigVJlK— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) March 29, 2019

Players to watch

A photo posted by on

Callum Hudson-Odoi: New England international Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in line for a Chelsea pay rise, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Blues are mulling over a £100,000-a-week contract for the 18-year-old.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Manchester United could be left disappointed as Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti played down speculation defender Kalidou Koulibaly will not be up for grabs in the summer, the Mail says.

Now read...

RANKED The 8 worst Premier League signings of the season

QUIZ! Can you name the 28 players with 100+ Premier League goals?