Sanchez named Arsenal's Player of the Year as Ozil misses top three

Alexis Sanchez has been named Arsenal's Player of the Year by the club's supporters, while Mesut Ozil failed to make the top three.

Arsenal announced on Friday that Sanchez was the "overwhelming" winner of their fans' vote after a stunning individual season that has seen him score 29 goals across all competitions.

It is the second time in three years at the club that the Chile international has won the accolade and he came second the only time he missed out on top spot in 2015-16.

Ozil was last year's winner, but he has not been recognised in the top three this season, having received criticism from many observers for his inconsistent form, prompting manager Arsene Wenger to defend him.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came second to Sanchez, with Laurent Koscielny in third.

Sanchez, Ozil and Oxlade-Chamberlain face uncertain futures at Arsenal, with only a year left to run on their contracts and major speculation over potential transfers going into Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The final sees the Gunners chasing a third FA Cup trophy in four years as they look to salvage silverware from a campaign that has seen them miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years.