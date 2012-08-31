Schalke sign Afellay on loan from Barcelona
By app
Dutch international midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has joined Schalke 04 on a one-year loan from Barcelona, the Bundesliga club said Friday.
"He has special qualities and can play in several positions," said Schalke 04 coach Huub Stevens, who was also Afellay's coach for a year at PSV Eindhoven.
The 26-year-old, who has been at Barcelona for 18 months, has won 41 caps and was in the Dutch squads for Euro 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2010 World Cup.
He made a promising start at Barcelona until he suffered a serious knee injury a year ago.
