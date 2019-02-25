Sean Dyche ignores talk of Leicester job

Sean Dyche has offered no opinion on the vacant position at Leicester after the sacking of Claude Puel, and feels Burnley are deservedly reaping the rewards as their purple patch continues.

The Clarets were thumped 5-1 by Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day but have collected five wins and three draws in their eight Premier League fixtures since then.

An upturn in results has carried them out of the relegation zone and six points clear ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Newcastle.

Dyche has hailed the resolve of his side, who extended their unbeaten start to the year in the top flight by overcoming title challengers Tottenham at the weekend, and is not concerned they will get carried away by their recent success.

The Burnley manager said: “The good side of having a tough first half is we certainly never take anything for granted.

“We know every year is a challenge for us in the Premier League. It’s a top, top division and very, very tough, they’ve always seen that challenge.

“I think now they’re getting their rewards for their hard work, there’s no reason to knock off from that.

“We’ve earned it. They’re not lucky wins – you’d take a lucky win – but there have not been lucky wins, they’ve earned the wins and they’ve earned the performances and I think they’ll continue to do so.

“That is the challenge and that is the demand we’ll be putting on them but I think there is a healthy demand on each other to continue pushing the standard and pushing the performances.”

Dyche has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Leicester, who sacked Claude Puel on Sunday morning following a run of six defeats in seven matches.

But Dyche added: “I’m still here, approaching six and a half years. I’ve had speculation in the past, it’s always flattering from any club.

“At one point and I always say this, good or bad reasons, things change but they haven’t changed in six and a half years so far, so I just get on with the work here as I do.”

Frontline duo Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have been pivotal in Burnley’s recent hot streak and the pair were both on the score-sheet in the 2-1 victory over Spurs on Saturday.

Barnes has found the net in each of his last four appearances while Wood has bagged seven goals in his previous 10 games.

Dyche is understandably satisfied with the pair as well as the options he has at his disposal, with deadline-day signing Peter Crouch and Matej Vydra providing the competition.

Dyche, who has no new injury or suspension concerns ahead of his side’s visit to St James’ Park, added: “They’ve done really well.

“As I was a centre-half, I think the strikers are the best on the pitch because it’s the hardest job, in my opinion.

“We’ve got two who are very active, both physically with the demands of the Premier League but also with their quality. I think that’s good it’s getting recognised. They’re quality, the two of them.

“We’ve got Crouchy coming off the bench when he’s needed and ready to go and Vyds who continues to learn and develop. We’re pleased with that group of strikers.”